MPD: 4 juveniles caught after fleeing stolen vehicle in Madison

(WLBT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four juveniles were arrested late Wednesday morning after they were allegedly seen fleeing from a crash involving a vehicle stolen from a Madison home earlier in the day, according to a police report.

The Madison Police Dept. indicated the vehicle, which had been taken from residence on the north side of the city, had been spotted speeding along Raymond Road, near the Whitney Way intersection. The driver tried to turn there, but lost control and struck a curb,

An officer in the area reportedly saw all four of the juveniles bail of the now-disabled vehicle and take off on foot. They were all later located and taken into custody, the report noted; however, it did not detail where they were found.

When they first ran from the scene, MPD added, the quartet headed in the direction of Toki Middle School and officials there were notified of what was happening. The report gave no indication that they suspects or the search ever made it onto school grounds.

