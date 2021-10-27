Advertisement

MPD: 96 percent of officers, staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From Seattle, to Chicago, to New York City, law enforcement officers nationwide are protesting vaccines mandates -- arguing city workers should get the choice whether to be vaccinated or not. But as these tensions build over vaccine mandates in large metro areas, the Madison Police Department says most of their officers and staff are fully vaccinated, because they understand that protecting public safety involves protecting public health.

Since August, when officials announced the vaccine mandate for all city and Dane County employees, Madison Police Captain Matt Tye says the department has tracked a 95 percent vaccination rate among its 487 commissioned and sworn officers. Tye says that percentage increases slightly -- to 96 percent -- when the 117 civilian staff are accounted for.

“I don’t think we are having that sort of animosity with the mayor’s policy that you’re seeing in a lot of other cities,” Tye said.

For the small group of employees who are not fully vaccinated, Tye says they must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. But the department is still encouraging and educating employees on the benefits of vaccines.

“I think this is importance because keeping the people safe who keep us safe is very important,” said Dr. Ashley Anderson, MPD’s Medical Director of 15 years.

Anderson says that while a 100 percent vaccination rate among any population is nearly impossible, the department is proud of the rate they are at now.

“It speaks to the responsibility that officers feel to our community and the responsibility they feel to the people they protect,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Majority of MPD officers, staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Majority of MPD officers, staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Barneveld farmer survives silo accident with help of family
Barneveld farmer survives silo accident with help of family
🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin