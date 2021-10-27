Advertisement

MPD: Downtown Madison bicycle theft series include specially-designed tricycle

According to an MPD incident report, a resident with a disability had her specially-designed tricycle stolen.
According to an MPD incident report, a resident with a disability had her specially-designed tricycle stolen. Officers described the trike as an Ice Adventure Trike Bike with mid-drive power motor, a black seat and two bags set on the rear.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department are investigating a series of bicycle thefts from downtown apartment parking garages.

MPD and its Burglary Violent Crimes Unit say over a dozen victims have reported their locks being broken and bikes of different types being stolen on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue.

According to an incident report, a resident with a disability had her recumbent tricycle stolen. Officers described the trike as an Ice Adventure Trike Bike with mid-drive power motor, a black seat and two bags set on the rear.

Anyone with information on these thefts should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. People can also leave a tip online p3tips.com or call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

