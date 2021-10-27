Police arrest 23-year-old man accused of Madison stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old man accused of stabbing another man at a Madison gas station has been arrested, police say Wednesday.

According to an incident report, Madison Police Department officers took Jeffrey Bouchard into custody.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail on the alleged charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide and bail jumping.

Madison PD responded to reports of a stabbing around 11 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Kwik Trip at 3528 E Washington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the 30-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim taken to a local hospital for treatment, police added.

Officers said on the day of the stabbing that they had identified a suspect, but did not specify if it was Bouchard Wednesday.

