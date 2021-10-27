Rain Returns Late Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday was a picture perfect late October day across southern Wisconsin as sunshine and mild temperatures made their triumphant return. Unfortunately, as is often the case this time of year, changes aren’t too far away. We are tracking another significant weather maker that will pass to our south by the end of the week. Hopefully you didn’t put your rain gear away, because it promises to bring widespread wet weather.

Clouds will make a quick return on Wednesday ahead of a developing low pressure system. While it may look ominous at times, we should remain relatively dry outside of a few sprinkles. That changes Wednesday night as rain slowly moves in from the south and west. This as the area of low pressure becomes cut off and stalls out near St. Louis.

Rain totals of a quarter to half inch look likely by Friday evening. (WMTV)

This spells a wet stretch of weather with steady rain expected for much of Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. While rain will be steady during this stretch, it won’t be overly heavy and any given point in time. With the cooler more stable air in place, we aren’t expecting any thunderstorms as this time. Rainfall by Friday evening will be in the quarter to half inch range for most of the area.

Rain should taper off by late Friday with clearing working in late Friday night. This will set the stage for a beautiful and dry Halloween weekend.

