Advertisement

Rain Returns Late Week

Thursday & Friday Look Wet
A cutoff low pressure system to our south will bring periods of rain Thursday and Friday.
A cutoff low pressure system to our south will bring periods of rain Thursday and Friday.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday was a picture perfect late October day across southern Wisconsin as sunshine and mild temperatures made their triumphant return. Unfortunately, as is often the case this time of year, changes aren’t too far away. We are tracking another significant weather maker that will pass to our south by the end of the week. Hopefully you didn’t put your rain gear away, because it promises to bring widespread wet weather.

Clouds will make a quick return on Wednesday ahead of a developing low pressure system. While it may look ominous at times, we should remain relatively dry outside of a few sprinkles. That changes Wednesday night as rain slowly moves in from the south and west. This as the area of low pressure becomes cut off and stalls out near St. Louis.

Rain totals of a quarter to half inch look likely by Friday evening.
Rain totals of a quarter to half inch look likely by Friday evening.(WMTV)

This spells a wet stretch of weather with steady rain expected for much of Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. While rain will be steady during this stretch, it won’t be overly heavy and any given point in time. With the cooler more stable air in place, we aren’t expecting any thunderstorms as this time. Rainfall by Friday evening will be in the quarter to half inch range for most of the area.

Rain should taper off by late Friday with clearing working in late Friday night. This will set the stage for a beautiful and dry Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Highs climb into the mid 50s on Tuesday!
Beautiful Fall Tuesday; Rain chances are back Late Week
A freeze is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.
Killing Freeze Expected Into Saturday Morning
A First Alert Day has been issued into Friday morning for cold temperatures leading to frost...
Frost Chances Overnight Threaten Growing Season
Why fall colors are hard to find in Wis.
EXPLAINER: Why fall colors are hard to find in south central Wis.