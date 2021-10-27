Rain Returns Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next weathermaker. This will be a cut-off low pressure system that stalls out it our south Thursday and Friday. The rain will become steady by early Thursday and stick around through at least midday Friday. While it won’t be overly heavy at any point, it will be steady and prolonged. Rainfall totals by Friday evening will be in the quarter to half inch range. Highs will be into the lower 50s with lows into the upper 40s.

Rain should start to push out Friday evening and completely exit the area during the overnight hours. This will set the stage for a beautiful Halloween weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb from the lower 50s into the middle 50s.

The first days of November become unsettled. The disturbances will be weak, but they will have just enough moisture for a few sprinkles or flurries. The coldest air of the season will filter in too. Highs in the 40s with lows into the 20s.

