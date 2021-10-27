Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Suicide attempt shows need for new Dane Co. jail

Dane County Jail (WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The morning after revealing deputies stopped an inmate from taking their life the previous day, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office argued a new facility would help prevent such incidents in the future.

“This is the 5th suicide attempt in 2021 at the CCB jail. A risk which could be greatly reduce in a more modern facility,” the Sheriff’s Office posted onto Twitter.

Authorities had earlier explained that deputies found a 31-year-old inmate Tuesday afternoon with ligature around his neck that was tied to the cell bars. They were able to free the man, who never lost consciousness, and provide medical assistance until medical crews arrived to take him to the hospital.

When the inmate, who has reportedly been incarcerated since mid-October, is released from the hospital, he will return to the jail and be placed under its suicide prevention protocol.

NBC15 News tours Dane Co. jails

Earlier this month, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett expressed the need for a new jail while taking NBC15 News’ Elise Romas on a private tour of the City County Building (CCB) and Public Safety Building (PSB) cell blocks. Cells for the latter building are three decades old, while the CCB holds inmates in cells built in the 1950s and 1980s.

Community members have expressed concerns about the poor ventilation, malfunctioning toilets, and routine cleanings. Barrett explained, at the time, that there is a push for improvements even beyond solving those basic concerns.

“We’re about rehabilitation and providing resources and skills that our residents need to be successful when they get back into society,” Barrett said. “The fact is that 97% of those incarcerated right now in our facilities, are released back into our communities.”

A New Facility

There are plans to construct an eight-story facility behind the PSB. It is meant to reduce the number of beds by 20% - to about 922, replace the outdated cell blocks, and increase space for medical needs, mental health, and education.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Sgt. R.J. Lurquin explained some of these services were not considered back in the 1950s when some of these cells were first designed. “We obviously need these types of programs,” he said. “We just don’t have the space and technology to handle those.”

While the initial proposal came with a $148 million price tag, the county’s Public Protection and Judiciary Committee voted last week to support an amendment that would provide $23 million more in next year’s budget for the facility. District 19 Supervisor Tim Rockwell, who sponsored the amendment, cited the pandemic’s influence on higher building material costs. The extra funding has yet to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.

Crews were supposed to break ground on the new facility next year, but that start date will likely have to be pushed back, Barrett previously stated. The sheriff noted that this December will mark five years since the Dane County Jail Update Study findings, that stated the county should not “extend the life” of the jail but, “should work towards getting out of the building with due haste.”

