Southbound I-39/90 ramp to Madison Beltline set for temporary closure next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The southbound I-39/90 ramp to the westbound Madison Beltline will be closed for just over a day next week for repaving, Wisconsin officials reminded motorists Wednesday.

The ramp will be closed from 2 a.m. on Nov. 2 until 5 a.m. on Nov. 3.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects significant backups along the southbound Interstate. It will be reduced down to two lanes for four miles between the I-94 and Beltline interchanges.

WisDOT is asking motorists to plan ahead for the 27-hour closure. Drivers will need to take alternate routes, including using US 51/Stoughton Road to get to US 12/18. In turn, motorists should also plan for delays on Stoughton Road.

Crews will be working on concrete paving along I-39/90 southbound near the Madison Beltline interchange, which officials say will expedite the current phase of construction without jeopardizing safety.

The reconstruction project is expected to be finished by mid-November.

WisDOT listed these options for alternate routes:

Exit 132 north of Madison to travel south on US 51.

Exit 135 A to US 151 south (East Washington Avenue) to US 51/Stoughton Road.

Exit 138 B for WIS 30 to US 51/Stoughton Road.

