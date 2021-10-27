Umbrellas Up - Soggy end to the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for some more rain - especially from Madison to the State Line! After a cloudy Wednesday, showers roll through tomorrow & Friday.

Even with cloud cover, highs will top out this afternoon in the upper 50s. Lows tonight fall into the lower 40s thanks to the cloud deck. Showers will begin cycling into southern Wisconsin Thursday morning and continue throughout the day. Winds will turn out of the southeast and then East - gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. Showers taper off Friday afternoon as winds turn out of the NE. Highs remain in the mid 50s.

The weekend looks great as of now! Sunshine returns on Saturday with highs back in the upper 50s. A strong cold front will drop through Wisconsin on Halloween. The day stays dry with increasing clouds in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the low 50s, but cooler air makes its way in overnight.

Highs next week will stay in the mid - upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

TODAY: Partly Sunny | WIND: SE 5-10 | HIGH: 57

THURSDAY: 90% Chance of Showers; Mostly Cloudy | WIND: NE 5-10 | HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: 50% Chance of Showers; Mostly Cloudy | WIND: N 10-15 G: 25 | HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny | WIND: N 5-10 | HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny | HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Partly Sunny | HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny | HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

