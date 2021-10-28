Advertisement

Amazon surprises Brillion Boy with custom Amazon uniform for Halloween

One local boy is set to trick-or-treat in his work clothes thanks to a special delivery from Amazon.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
On Wednesday, 7-year-old Sawyer Burich got a surprise visit from Amazon, whom he loves and waits for every day.

“He loves when the drivers pull up to the house, he always waves in the windows and gets super excited for any packages that come to our house,” Danielle Burich, Saywer’s Mother said.

Amazon drivers gifted Sawyer a custom-made Amazon delivery uniform to wear for Halloween. Earlier this year, Danielle sent a letter to Amazon about how much her Autistic son loves them, and that he wanted to be a delivery man for Halloween.

“It’s great to be able to do something like this. The smile on his face when we got here, it makes you want to do the job every day,” Kris Harkins, a Brillion Amazon Driver said.

During the visit, Sawyer also got to tour their truck, and deliver some packages of his own.

“Amazon is such a global company, seeing them do something so special for our little guy, it just warms my heart,” Eric Burich, Sawyer’s dad said.

Sawyer has a wagon full of empty packages that he plans to wheel with him Halloween night with his new costume.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

