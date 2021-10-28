Advertisement

Ambulance patient's death investigated in Wausau

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Wausau police are investigating whether a patient pronounced dead after being transported in an ambulance involved in a traffic crash died of injuries sustained in the accident or from the condition that required his emergency care.

Authorities say the ambulance, while operating in emergency mode, collided with a vehicle at a Wausau intersection about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The ambulance from the Riverside Fire District was transporting a 72-year-old man to Aspirus Wausau Hospital when the crash occurred.

An unknown number of others in the vehicle and the ambulance were injured. Their conditions have not been released.

