Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate! As if you needed an excuse, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from roasted and ground cacao pods that can be liquid, solid or paste. The pods can stand on their own or act as a flavoring agent.

According to history.com, mankind’s love of chocolate stretches back more than five millennia.

You can enjoy the day by having some chocolate chip cookies, candy or you could relish a chocolate dessert.

Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.

