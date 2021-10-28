COVID-19 booster clinics set for Waunakee teachers

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers in Waunakee will have the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, SSM Health announced Thursday.

SSM Health teams will hold teacher booster clinics at the school buildings for educators who received their vaccination series in March. The clinic will offer both Pfizer and Moderna shots.

The health system noted that once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5-11, it plans to return to school districts in Dane and Sauk counties to provide a vaccine clinic for students.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can also schedule an appointment through their SSM Health MyChart, or by calling the vaccine scheduling lines:

Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222

SSM Health Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun: 920-926-8400

SSM Health Monroe Medical Group: 608-324-1815

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.