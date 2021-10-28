Advertisement

COVID-19 booster clinics set for Waunakee teachers

Mary Keenan receives the COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, 2021. The Spanish world language teacher was the first Waunakee Community School District teacher to receive the coronavirus vaccine.(SSM Health via Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers in Waunakee will have the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, SSM Health announced Thursday.

SSM Health teams will hold teacher booster clinics at the school buildings for educators who received their vaccination series in March. The clinic will offer both Pfizer and Moderna shots.

The health system noted that once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5-11, it plans to return to school districts in Dane and Sauk counties to provide a vaccine clinic for students.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can also schedule an appointment through their SSM Health MyChart, or by calling the vaccine scheduling lines:

  • Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222
  • SSM Health Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun: 920-926-8400
  • SSM Health Monroe Medical Group: 608-324-1815

