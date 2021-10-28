COVID-19 cases in Wis. children continue to drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the number of children hospitalized with respiratory illnesses in Wisconsin has remained steady compared to last week, health officials note a continual decline in pediatric COVID-19 cases.

According to Children’s Wisconsin chief medical officer Dr. Michael Gutzeit, the hospital is hopeful hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses also begin to decline.

“We are cautiously optimistic that this will happen in the coming weeks and are continuing to monitor this early start to the viral season,” Dr. Gutzeit said. “As always, we want to encourage mitigation efforts to help us get there — wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, work or attend school only when well, and get vaccinated when you are eligible.”

Data from the Department of Health Services show cases among all age groups under 18 continue to fall. Children between ages 4-8 just barely surpassed those ages 14-17 last week, with 230.8 cases and 230.5 cases per 100,000, respectively.

Those ages 9-13 continue to lead pediatric groups for those with the most cases, at 301.1 per 100,000. Children between zero and three have consistently been the lowest for COVID-19 cases and sit at 135.8 cases per 100,000.

On Thursday in the state, DHS confirmed 2,152 new COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rolling average has fallen to 1,820, as a result. There have been 788,042 COVID-19 cases ever reported in Wisconsin.

Eleven people have died Thursday in Wisconsin from the virus, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites who have ever died from COVID-19 up to 8,459.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.