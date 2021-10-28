Dane Co. health officials urge testing for child lead poisoning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison health officials are urging parents Wednesday to talk to their child’s doctor about getting them tested for lead poisoning, in part due to delays the pandemic may have on testing.

Public Health Madison and Dane County stated that while the U.S. banned lead paint from homes in the 1970s, it is still found and can be harmful. Getting a blood test is the only way to know if a child has been poisoned, the agency notes.

John Hausbeck, PHMDC environmental health supervisor, noted there is no safe level of lead exposure for children.

“Even low levels of lead can cause issues with lower IQ and learning problems, hyperactivity, slowed growth, and more,” Hausbeck stated. “Parents should ask their kids’ health care provider if lead testing is recommended.”

Hausbeck said his staff assisted families of 56 Dane Co. children who had lead poisoning in 2020.

“We work with families when a child is poisoned to be sure they’re getting the care and follow up they need,” Hausbeck said. “We also give guidance on remediating any sources of lead in the home.”

For those who do not have children, health officials urged families to call (608) 266-4821 so the agency can help them arrange a test.

PHMDC listed taking these precautions to prevent lead poisoning:

Test water if you aren’t sure if there are lead pipes leading into or in your home.

Test paint and varnish on old surfaces of your home.

Carefully clean floors and windows to clean up lead dust.

Wash children’s hands often, especially before eating.

Cover chipped or peeling paint.

Use cold tap water for drinking, cooking, and making infant formula.

Feed children foods high in iron and calcium, which help reduce lead absorption. Adding foods high in vitamin C helps the body absorb the iron and calcium.

Find lead hazards in your home before you sand, paint, or renovate.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.