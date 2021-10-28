Advertisement

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Facebook announces it will change the company name to Meta.
Facebook announces it will change the company name to Meta.(Screenshot from Facebook Connect)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta, an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future.

The name change affects Facebook as whole, that is the company that controls the Instagram, WhatsApp, Occulus, along with the so-called blue app. Facebook as a social network is expected to keep the name.

Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

This is a breaking news update and will be updated as more information becomes available.

