Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta, an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future.

The name change affects Facebook as whole, that is the company that controls the Instagram, WhatsApp, Occulus, along with the so-called blue app. Facebook as a social network is expected to keep the name.

Experts point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

This is a breaking news update and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.