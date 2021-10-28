Advertisement

First Alert: Rain is back Thursday/Friday

Scattered showers move through southern Wisconsin at the end of the week. Most places see 0.25″-0.5″ of rain.
Scattered showers move into Wisconsin on Thursday and stick around through Friday!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab the umbrella! Scattered showers are back in Wisconsin for Thursday and Friday. Although dry at first, rain is expected to pick up by lunchtime and early afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower and mid 50s area-wide. A few showers may be more steady & heavy. Most will see some light to steady rain throughout Thursday afternoon & evening. Rain continues overnight as lows fall into the upper 40s.

Showers fizzle out and become more scattered by Friday morning as low-pressure pulls off to the East. Gusty Easterly winds are likely - with max gusts topping 30mph.

Sunshine is back for Saturday & Sunday. Highs will jump into the upper 50s on Saturday before falling back into the lower 50s on Halloween. A strong cold front moves into the region late Sunday and ultimately drops temperatures next week.

November gets off to a chilly start - we’re talking highs in the lower - mid 40s each day!

