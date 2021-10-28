Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $2 million to support mental, behavioral health services

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the state is investing $2 million into mental and behavioral health services for underserved communities.

The funds will go toward the Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association, which supports communities including Hmong and Southeast Asian Wisconsinites.

Gov. Evers noted WUCMAA will increase services related to suicide prevention, create trainings around suicide and mental health needs, as well as creating curriculum for health providers.

The investment will also establish the Hmong Mental Health Advisory Council and Statewide Hmong peer-run “warmline.”

“I am glad today to join WUCMAA in this important work to expand the Project Resiliency initiative, combat the cycle of trauma, address disparities in health, and ensure Hmong and Southeast Asian communities have the resources and opportunity to recover from this pandemic and all the mental and behavioral health challenges that have come with it,” Evers said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will be contracting with the association to provide services beyond the department’s capacity, while also providing financial and program reports to the agency.

