Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen in Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Illinois and Green County, Wisconsin are searching for a missing Wisconsin woman who they say has not been seen since Tuesday night.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office stated that Melissa Trumpy, 37, was last seen in Monroe.

The Monticello woman has ties to Shannon, Illinois, police noted. Officers believe she may have been in Shannon before she went missing.

Trumpy is described as standing 5′10″, weighing about 163 pounds and having blue eyes and blonde hair.

The sheriff’s office believes she was in a tan Toyota Tundra extended cab truck or a white Toyota Avalon four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the vehicles’ is urged to call the Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-STOP(7867). People can also call the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

