La Crosse Bishop Callahan has contracted COVID-19

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse Catholic Church officials say Bishop William Patrick Callahan has contracted COVID-19.

Monsignor Richard Gilles told the parish at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman during Mass on Sunday, that the 71-year-old Callahan is doing OK and has mild symptoms.

According to the diocese, Callahan is “good spirits” and is isolating while being monitored by a medical team. He tested positive over the weekend, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

His diagnosis comes just a few weeks after the former leader of the Diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, was hospitalized on a ventilator with the virus. Burke has since been released from the hospital and is at home rehabilitating.

