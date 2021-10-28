Madison PD investigate shots fired call on Williamson Street
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are investigating a shots fired incident Wednesday night.
The shots fired incident occurred on Williamson Street Wednesday, according to the department.
Multiple police vehicles were situated at a gas station near the intersection of Few Street and Williamson Street.
NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this article with any new developments.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.