MPD: Groups spotted exchanging weapons downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers are investigating Thursday after two groups of people were spotted exchanging guns in downtown Madison.

Witnesses described seeing groups around 12:30 p.m. near East Johnson Street and 4th Street exchanging weapons.

According to an incident report, a vehicle involved in the incident drove away from the scene and police attempted to stop it several times. The vehicle was able to avoid officers in every attempt to stop them and was spotted driving on sidewalks, bike paths and against traffic.

Police say the vehicle involved is stolen and has been involved in several incidents across the city.

Officers are still looking for the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call MPD or leave an anonymous time on Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

