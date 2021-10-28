Advertisement

MPD: Groups spotted exchanging weapons downtown

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers are investigating Thursday after two groups of people were spotted exchanging guns in downtown Madison.

Witnesses described seeing groups around 12:30 p.m. near East Johnson Street and 4th Street exchanging weapons.

According to an incident report, a vehicle involved in the incident drove away from the scene and police attempted to stop it several times. The vehicle was able to avoid officers in every attempt to stop them and was spotted driving on sidewalks, bike paths and against traffic.

Police say the vehicle involved is stolen and has been involved in several incidents across the city.

Officers are still looking for the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call MPD or leave an anonymous time on Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo

Latest News

Flamingos during the 'Fill the Hill' event on Bascom Hill in Madison on Friday.
Plastic flamingos return to UW-Madison’s Bascom Hill
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Republican lawmakers answer questions about proposed redistricting maps
Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighter who contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty
Mary Keenan receives the COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, 2021. The Spanish world language teacher...
COVID-19 booster clinics set for Waunakee teachers