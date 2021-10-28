Advertisement

Nearly 200 reports of clergy and faith leader abuse received in statewide investigation

By Tajma Hall
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul says the Department of Justice’s investigation into clergy and faith leader abuse has resulted in 180 reports.

The new information comes after the DOJ reported in July it had received more than 100 reports since April of this year. In an update this week, AG Kaul said 80% of the reports received cover incidents of abuse, and the other 20% are reports that shared issues in the way some religious organizations handled claims.

The reports come from every Catholic Diocese in the state, as well as other denominations. Some don’t relate to any religious organization.

The Rape Crisis Center in Madison is one of the resources the DOJ is directing victims to for help. Missy Mael, co-director says the dozens of reports coming in show that victims are feeling more empowered to come forward and tell their stories.

‘What we were seeing a few years ago was the old school victim blaming. We’re not seeing that anymore,” said Mael.

40 of the reports came from people who had previously not reported anything to a law enforcement agency, or religious institution.

Each case is being reviewed by a team made of law enforcement, victim services, and a prosecutor.

HOW TO REPORT CLERGY AND FAITH LEADER ABUSE

