Police arrest man for alleged bomb threat to DeForest business, no explosives found

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly threatened employees at a DeForest business with physical harm and indicated there was a bomb on the premises, which police later determined was not the case.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the business on the 600 block of Burton Boulevard after a man called the company and threatened to physically harm the employees, according to the DeForest Police Department.

While officers investigated, another message came in that said there was a bomb at the business. Officials also determined the message was from the same person who sent the original threat.

Police evacuated the building and checked for explosives, but did not find any during the search.

DeForest PD continued, saying they were able to locate and arrest a 29-year-old man around 9:30 a.m. at his Windsor home.

Authorities took the suspect to the Dane County Jail and will submit felony charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Police added there is no additional concern for the public’s safety.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted DeForest PD.

