Advertisement

Police arrest man for alleged bomb threat to DeForest business, no explosives found

Police evacuated the building and checked for explosives, but did not find any during the search.
(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly threatened employees at a DeForest business with physical harm and indicated there was a bomb on the premises, which police later determined was not the case.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the business on the 600 block of Burton Boulevard after a man called the company and threatened to physically harm the employees, according to the DeForest Police Department.

While officers investigated, another message came in that said there was a bomb at the business. Officials also determined the message was from the same person who sent the original threat.

Police evacuated the building and checked for explosives, but did not find any during the search.

DeForest PD continued, saying they were able to locate and arrest a 29-year-old man around 9:30 a.m. at his Windsor home.

Authorities took the suspect to the Dane County Jail and will submit felony charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Police added there is no additional concern for the public’s safety.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted DeForest PD.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo

Latest News

Wisconsinites encouraged to aid local agencies in Afghan refugee resettlement
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
No suspect has been identified at this time. As a result of the investigation, vehicle traffic...
2 wounded in ‘random’ shooting on I-90 entrance ramp
COVID-19 cases in Wis. children continue to drop