Racine Co. sheriff claims to have proof of Wisconsin election fraud

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STURTEVANT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Racine Co. Sheriff’s Office claims to have proof that election laws were broken across Wisconsin and that it will reveal the results of its investigation during a Thursday morning news conference.

The announcement, posted on Facebook, did not indicate which laws may have been violated, nor did it specifically say during which election – although one could assume it was the November 2020 campaign that has spurred multiple recounts as well as investigations by both Republican-led chambers of the legislature.

All recounts have upheld that President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the statewide race and no subsequent reviews have found any evidence of large-scale fraud. The recently released Legislative Audit Bureau audit identified inconsistent administration of election law based on surveys of ballots it reviewed across the state, but also determined there was no widespread fraud.

The results lead a key Republican Senator, state Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay), to call the state’s elections are “safe and secure.” Cowles co-chairs the Legislature’s Audit Committee which authorized the LAB’s audit.

He did note the agency’s report leads to bi-partisan fixes for some of the issues identified in the audit, made 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to consider and 18 possible legal changes for the Legislature. Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu, however, argued the report showed the state’s elections commission did not follow the law in a statement announcing the Senate’s investigation.

SHERIFF TO ANNOUNCE PROOF OF STATE-WIDE ELECTION LAW VIOLATIONS Members of the media and the press are invited to...

Posted by Racine County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

