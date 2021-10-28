Advertisement

Rain Continues Friday

Halloween Is Sunday
UW Homecoming Forecast
UW Homecoming Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Low pressure to our south will continue to spin through the end of the week. This will keep plenty of rain around tonight and the first half of Friday. Rain will become more scattered Friday afternoon and eventually taper off Friday night. Highs on a dreary Friday will only top into the lower 50s. Winds will also pick up Friday afternoon.

Halloween weekend is looking nice as we round out the month. Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs into the middle 50s. Mostly sunny skies expected on Halloween Sunday with highs into the lower 50s.

A few weak disturbances will pass through for the first half of next week. These look to be moisture starved, so outside of some clouds we should remain dry. It will bring the coldest air of the season with highs only into the 40s and lows into the 20s.

