Report: WR Adams definitely out against undefeated Cardinals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wide receiver Devante Adams did not clear the league’s COVID-19 protocols leading up to Thursday night’s game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, meaning the Green Bay Packers star is out when the team takes on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Citing sources telling him Adams would not be eligible to play, Rapoport noted that Adams had not made the trip to Phoenix and was not expected to play. “Now for sure,” he tweeted.

#Packers star WR Davante Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols by tonight and is out vs the #AZCardinals, sources say. He did not travel, so this was likely. Now for sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

On Monday, Adams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he either tested positive for COVID-19 or had been in close contact with an infected person or persons. A day later, the Packers lost another wideout to the reserve/COVID-19 list, Allen Lazard. Rapoport noted then that Lazard is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and would not play on Thursday.

Packers WR Allen Lazard on reserve/COVID-19 list

The bad news for the Packers receiving corps came after reports the team’s Defensive Coordinator, Joe Barry, tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Per the NFL-NFLPA policy, the Packers are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

Watt Out

Wisconsin-native and one-time Badger J.J. Watt also will not be suiting up for Thursday night’s game.

The Cardinals’ star was listed as “did not participate” on all three days leading up to the Thursday night game due to a shoulder injury. It’s the first game Watt will miss with Arizona after signing with the Cardinals this past offseason.

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during a NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) (Matt Patterson | AP)

Arizona could also be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins against Green Bay. Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday Hopkins would be a game time decision due to a hamstring injury.

