Russell, Towns lead T’Wolves to rare win at Milwaukee

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks'...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Milwaukee.(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 113-108 on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.

The Bucks trailed 94-79 entering the final period but pulled within 110-108 on Antetokounmpo’s layup with 9.4 seconds remaining.

Edwards answered with two free throws. Minnesota had lost six straight against the Bucks and hadn’t won at Milwaukee since the 2013-14 season.

