Advertisement

Shooting on Highway 151 leaves two injured

Officers found two victims, a 43 year old female and 44 year old male both with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
No suspect has been identified at this time. As a result of the investigation, vehicle traffic...
No suspect has been identified at this time. As a result of the investigation, vehicle traffic on Highway 151 was diverted but is now open.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Wednesday night MPD officers arrived to the scene of a shooting on the on-ramp from Highway 151 to eastbound I-90.

Officers found two victims, a 43 year old female and 44 year old male both with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital.

No suspect has been identified at this time. As a result of the investigation, vehicle traffic on Highway 151 was diverted but is now open.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit assisted with the investigation.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo

Latest News

Oconto County emergency crews are searching for an aircraft.
Pilot found dead after plane descended in Oconto County
Vel Phillips
Ad Hoc Renaming Committee to propose Vel Phillips Memorial High School as new name
Williamson Street shots fired
One person injured after shooting on Williamson Street
Committee votes on new proposed name
Committee votes on new proposed name