Shooting on Highway 151 leaves two injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Wednesday night MPD officers arrived to the scene of a shooting on the on-ramp from Highway 151 to eastbound I-90.

Officers found two victims, a 43 year old female and 44 year old male both with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital.

No suspect has been identified at this time. As a result of the investigation, vehicle traffic on Highway 151 was diverted but is now open.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit assisted with the investigation.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

