Someone left a mobile home sitting in the middle of a Mo. road

The home was just sitting on blocks in the road.
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
REPUBLIC Mo. (KY3) - Who leaves a house on a farm road? It happened Wednesday.

The Greene County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about someone who left a mobile home on Farm 186 and Farm Road 97 near Republic. The home sits on blocks in the road.

If you have any information regarding this mobile home you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Hotline at (417) 829-6230.

**HAPPENING NOW** Greene County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the pictured mobile home. It was...

Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

