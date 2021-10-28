Someone left a mobile home sitting in the middle of a Mo. road

REPUBLIC Mo. (KY3) - Who leaves a house on a farm road? It happened Wednesday.

The Greene County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about someone who left a mobile home on Farm 186 and Farm Road 97 near Republic. The home sits on blocks in the road.

If you have any information regarding this mobile home you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Hotline at (417) 829-6230.

**HAPPENING NOW** Greene County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the pictured mobile home. It was... Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

