Stolen luxury vehicles, drugs, gun discovered in Town of Madison arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into a stolen luxury SUV parked outside a Town of Madison apartment complex led to the arrest of a Madison man who was allegedly in possession of a large quantity of drugs and a converted handgun.

The suspect, Andre Miller, was captured after a Town of Madison officer spotted a Land Rover that was stolen in Chicago parked at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, according to a police report. The SUV, which was reportedly taken during an armed carjacking, was towed from the lot and will hand it over to the Chicago police dept.

An officer who got to the complex around 11 a.m. started watching surveillance footage and noticed the suspect enter the apartment, but never leave, the report continued. After staking out the place for about a half-hour, the 21-year-old Miller walked out of the apartment and opened the garage door.

As the door opened, the suspect spotted an approaching officer and took off running. According to the police department, the pursuing officer considered using force to take him down, but realized Miller was “running out of gas.”

Having caught up to Miller, the officer took him into custody and police allegedly found he was carrying a loaded Glock 9mm handgun. The report stated the gun had a 22-round extended magazine and had been modified to fire as an automatic weapon. Investigators also reportedly found more than 48 grams of crack cocaine and nearly 11 grams of heroin.

Returning to the garage where the Miller first encountered the officer, police discovered an Audi that was stolen in Madison. Authorities believe the Audi had been involved in multiple pursuits across Dane Co. The report alleges Miller had keys to both the Audi and the Land Rover on him at the time of his arrest.

In his statement, Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory noted the amount of drugs Miller had along with the other allegations against him, including for multiple counts of bail jumping, and said he “is obviously a danger to our community.”

“It is my hope a large cash bail is set for Miller to protect our community,” he added.

In all, Miller was booked on counts of:

Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent

Felony Bail Jumping (x6)

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Resisting Arrest

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of Cocaine with Intent

Possession of Heroin with Intent

Possession of Stolen Property

