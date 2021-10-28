U.S. 14 completely closed near Janesville following crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is warning drivers near Janesville that all lanes of U.S. 14, just east of the city, are closed because of a crash.

The wreck reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. and it has forced the shut down of the highway between Emerald Grove Rd. and S. Cemetery Road.

Authorities expect the road to remain closed for at least two hours.

No details about the wreck have been released, nor have authorities said if any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.