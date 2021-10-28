Advertisement

U.S. 14 completely closed near Janesville following crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is warning drivers near Janesville that all lanes of U.S. 14, just east of the city, are closed because of a crash.

The wreck reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. and it has forced the shut down of the highway between Emerald Grove Rd. and S. Cemetery Road.

Authorities expect the road to remain closed for at least two hours.

No details about the wreck have been released, nor have authorities said if any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo

Latest News

Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
Public gets chance to weigh in on GOP redistricting plans
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks'...
Russell, Towns lead T’Wolves to rare win at Milwaukee
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Someone left a mobile home sitting in the middle of a Mo. road
No suspect has been identified at this time. As a result of the investigation, vehicle traffic...
2 wounded in shooting on I-90 entrance ramp