Wisconsinites encouraged to aid local agencies in Afghan refugee resettlement

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Afghan refugees begin to resettle in communities across the state, federal officials note Thursday that Wisconsinites can aid local agencies are assisting in providing resources to them.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson explained these refugees will be resettling in communities that include Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau and the Fox Valley area.

“Wisconsin has a long tradition of being one of the friendliest states in the Midwest,” Amundson said. “I have no doubt that our communities will continue that tradition and welcome and support our Afghan allies with open arms.”

These agencies, including Madison’s Jewish Social Services, will provide access to housing, transportation, employment and other resources to the refugees.

The U.S. Department of State asked Wisconsinites to consider giving a monetary donation to these state agencies to assist with the influx of arrivals.

