1 stabbed during fight at Walworth Co. gentleman’s club

Another person had been knocked unconscious, authorities said.
(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) - An early afternoon fight at a gentleman’s club in the Town of Darien led to someone being stabbed and left another individual unconscious, the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 2 p.m. Thursday to reports of a fight at the Vegas Club, where they found the person who was knocked out, but the stabbing victim had already left.

As authorities asked area emergency rooms to be on the lookout for a potential stabbing victim, medical teams treated the other individual, who was then taken to the hospital. Around 3:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a stabbing victim had sought medical attention.

A deputy met with that person, who confirmed that the stabbing occurred at the Vegas Club, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators did not release any details about the confrontation that led to the stabbing, or if anyone else was involved beyond these two individuals.

Anyone with information about the fight or who witnessed it is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

