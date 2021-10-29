Alliant Energy announces community microgrid set for Richland Co.

VILLAGE OF BOAZ, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy announced plans for a community microgrid Thursday in Richland County, which will help improve reliability for some customers.

The community-based microgrid is set to be built in the Village of Boaz as part of the company’s efforts to advance its Clean Energy Blueprint, director of Engineering and Customer Solutions Mike Bremel explained.

“This infrastructure upgrade ensures local community members and businesses will have access to safe and reliable power while providing Alliant Energy operational experience and knowledge that may be applied to future development and research,” Bremel said.

Alliant Energy noted the project is the first of its kind for them, involving the construction of a small-scale power grid. It will be able to be disconnected from a traditional grid to operate independently in the event of an outage or service disruption.

When it is disconnected, Alliant Energy stated that it will serve customers with power from other sources such as a battery, win, solar or a combination.

The site will be built along County Road E in the Dayton Township and will provide for about 120 customers. It is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.

