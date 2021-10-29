Better Looking Halloween Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pesky low pressure is slowly moving out of the area. While this will bring an end to the rain this evening, gusty winds and clouds will remain tonight with overnight lows only dropping into the middle 40s.

Early clouds expected Saturday with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. It should be a decent day with highs into the middle and upper 50s. Skies clear Saturday night ahead of a beautiful Halloween Sunday. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs into the lower 50s.

November starts off on a calm and dry note, but it will be chilly. Temperatures for the week ahead will only be into the 40s for highs with lows into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.