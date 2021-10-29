Advertisement

Firefighters battle Monroe St. blaze Friday morning

Madison firefighters wrap up after battling a fire at building on Monroe St., on Oct. 29, 2021.
Madison firefighters wrap up after battling a fire at building on Monroe St., on Oct. 29, 2021.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters are fighting an early morning fire at a home on the near west side of the city.

Authorities report that crews responded to the building shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Monroe Street, near the western edge of Lake Wingra.

That block has been blocked off while firefighters get the incident under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 will provide updates as they become available.

