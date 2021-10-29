Advertisement

Grant Co. investigators allegedly find one pound of methamphetamine in man’s vehicle

(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Grant County authorities arrested a 44-year-old man last week after allegedly finding nearly a pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

According to the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, an investigator met with two suspicious subjects who were at a business parking lot on Oct. 20 in the City of Lancaster.

Officers arrested Carl Rabe on an outstanding warrant through the Department of Corrections and he is currently on parole for a 2017 case involving methamphetamine in Grant County.

He was taken to the Grant County Jail and is expected to be charged with possession intent to deliver methamphetamine as a repeater, the task force stated.

The Lancaster Police Department and K9 Arrow assisted the investigator.

