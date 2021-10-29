Advertisement

Jail project could reduce resident suicide attempts, Dane Co. Sheriff says

By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is once again calling for a new, modernized jail after a suicide attempt by a resident this week.

The incident, which marks the fifth suicide attempt in the City-County Building jail this year, comes as a county committee is days away from a vote regarding a $148 million jail consolidation project.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy intervened Tuesday after finding a resident with a “ligature around his neck tied to the bars of his cell.”

The Sheriff said the jail’s 1950s-era design creates blind spots in supervision.

“This consolidation project,” he said, “could reduce the amount of attempts that individuals have to harm themselves because of the line of sight for our deputies.”

The resident was sent to a hospital, the Sheriff said, as the jail does not have any beds for medical or mental health crises.

“The only place we have for anyone who is going through a mental health crisis or a medical crisis is solitary confinement, and that, in my opinion, is borderline inhumane.”

Plans for a new jail include more than a hundred beds to address mental health, according to the Sheriff.

Wednesday night, the Personnel and Finance Committee heard a proposal for a budget amendment to increase the project’s cost by $23 million. A response to increased building costs, the additional funding would complete the project per its original design.

According to Patrick Miles, chair and district 34 supervisor, the committee will act on the jail budget amendment next week. He said the committee has the option to adjust amounts for any budget amendment.

Next month, the Dane Co. Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the budget as a whole.

The Sheriff’s Office said the hospitalized resident has returned to the jail and will be monitored under suicide precaution protocol.

“It’s not about a new building. It’s about a humane and safe facility that allows us to rehabilitate those that are within our care,” Barrett said.

Help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

