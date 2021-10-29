Advertisement

Legal experts see strong self-defense claim for Rittenhouse

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in...
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in Kenosha, Wis. A judge may decide at a hearing Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, whether use-of-force experts can testify at Rittenhouse's trial for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin in 2020.(Mark Hertzberg | Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - When Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial Monday for allegedly shooting three men during street protests in Wisconsin last summer, the case may turn on how Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim stacks up against prosecutors’ argument that he acted recklessly and dangerously by being on the streets of Kenosha with a rifle.

That’s according to legal experts who examined the evidence in the case.

Rittenhouse was among a number of people who answered calls on social media to travel to Kenosha with weapons last August to stop damaging protests.

Those came after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Memo: Laws didn’t prevent turning over ballots to auditors
Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder listens during the pretrial hearing of Kyle Rittenhouse...
Stern judge among key players in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Redistricting plans bring heated debate among Wis. lawmakers, citizens