Legal experts see strong self-defense claim for Rittenhouse
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - When Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial Monday for allegedly shooting three men during street protests in Wisconsin last summer, the case may turn on how Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim stacks up against prosecutors’ argument that he acted recklessly and dangerously by being on the streets of Kenosha with a rifle.
That’s according to legal experts who examined the evidence in the case.
Rittenhouse was among a number of people who answered calls on social media to travel to Kenosha with weapons last August to stop damaging protests.
Those came after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back.
