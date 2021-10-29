Advertisement

Madison police release pics of suspect in State St. attack

The Madison Police Dept. released these images of the suspect in a battery that happened on...
The Madison Police Dept. released these images of the suspect in a battery that happened on Oct. 24, 2021.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Madison Police Dept. released surveillance pictures of the suspect in an attack that left a man lying partially conscious along State Street early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, officers who were patrolling the area on foot around 1:15 a.m. that day were that there was someone possibly sleeping near where State St. meets Frances St. As they approached, the officers quickly realized the man had a wound on his face and was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene and took the man to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries that included a broken jaw, MPD stated.

An officer investigating the incident located a camera that had captured the attack and caught images of the person who struck the man, according to police. The reported noted the suspect was wearing a dark baseball hat, dark pants, and a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt under a vest.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be given through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV-TV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year

Latest News

Man holding Christmas present laid on a wooden table background
Waiting until Black Friday to start holiday shopping could mean missing out
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Jail project could reduce resident suicide attempts, Dane Co. Sheriff says
Customers urged to start holiday shopping early
Customers urged to start holiday shopping early