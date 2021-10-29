Madison police release pics of suspect in State St. attack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Madison Police Dept. released surveillance pictures of the suspect in an attack that left a man lying partially conscious along State Street early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, officers who were patrolling the area on foot around 1:15 a.m. that day were that there was someone possibly sleeping near where State St. meets Frances St. As they approached, the officers quickly realized the man had a wound on his face and was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene and took the man to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries that included a broken jaw, MPD stated.

An officer investigating the incident located a camera that had captured the attack and caught images of the person who struck the man, according to police. The reported noted the suspect was wearing a dark baseball hat, dark pants, and a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt under a vest.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be given through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV-TV. All rights reserved.