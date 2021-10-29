Advertisement

Man who gave drugs to inmate sentenced to 12 years in prison

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A man who smuggled heroin into the Manitowoc County Jail and gave to an inmate who died of an overdose has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jerid Hanson was also placed on 12 years of extended supervision during sentencing this week in Manitowoc County. The 33-year-old Hanson earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in an agreement with prosecutors.

Six other charges against him were dismissed. A criminal complaint says Hanson hid heroin laced with fentanyl in his body before being taking it to the jail in September 2020.

Hanson admitted to giving some of the drugs to Justin Hall, who later overdosed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Tonyan tears ACL, out for season
Firefighters respond to Dane Co. crash on Oct. 28, 2021.
Truck breaks to pieces in Dane Co. crash
Erin Sullivan's cat Elton dressed up as a cow for Halloween.
We know it’s cute, but not all pets like costumes, Madison vet tech reminds owners
🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin