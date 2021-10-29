Man who gave drugs to inmate sentenced to 12 years in prison

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A man who smuggled heroin into the Manitowoc County Jail and gave to an inmate who died of an overdose has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jerid Hanson was also placed on 12 years of extended supervision during sentencing this week in Manitowoc County. The 33-year-old Hanson earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in an agreement with prosecutors.

Six other charges against him were dismissed. A criminal complaint says Hanson hid heroin laced with fentanyl in his body before being taking it to the jail in September 2020.

Hanson admitted to giving some of the drugs to Justin Hall, who later overdosed.

