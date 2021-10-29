Advertisement

Memo: Laws didn’t prevent turning over ballots to auditors

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. The Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee said Monday, July 26, 2021, she will ensure there is a "comprehensive, forensic examination" of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election at the same time the state's nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State and federal laws did not prevent Madison election officials from providing auditors access to election records, according to a memo by the Legislative Reference Bureau released by the Republican Senate majority leader.

The memo comes a day after nonpartisan attorneys for the Legislature said that Madison’s decision to prohibit auditors from handling the ballots was “arguably reasonable” under federal law, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The dueling memos follow the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s report on how clerks complied with state laws in the presidential primary in April 2020 and the general election last November. 

