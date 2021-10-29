Memo: Laws didn’t prevent turning over ballots to auditors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State and federal laws did not prevent Madison election officials from providing auditors access to election records, according to a memo by the Legislative Reference Bureau released by the Republican Senate majority leader.

The memo comes a day after nonpartisan attorneys for the Legislature said that Madison’s decision to prohibit auditors from handling the ballots was “arguably reasonable” under federal law, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The dueling memos follow the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s report on how clerks complied with state laws in the presidential primary in April 2020 and the general election last November.

