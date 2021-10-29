Officials identify two Janesville men killed in Rock Co. crash

TOWN OF BRADFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two Janesville men killed Thursday morning in a crash in the Town of Bradford.

The medical examiner’s office states that Gerald Lux, 74, and Benjamin Olvera, 57, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its forensic examinations on Thursday and confirmed the pair died as a result of their injuries from the crash.

Officials are conducting more testing. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating these deaths.

The crash early Thursday morning occurred when two vehicles collided on a highway east of Janesville. Another SUV also went into a ditch as its driver swerved to miss the other two vehicles.

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators determined one of the drivers was heading west on U.S. 14, in Bradford, around 6:30 a.m. when his 2011 GMC Acadia crossed into oncoming lanes just past the State Highway 140 intersection. The 57-year-old’s SUV collided with an oncoming 2014 GMC Sierra, trapping both drivers in their vehicles.

Emergency crews freed the men and attempted to life-saving measures, however both the first driver and the 74-year-old who was driving the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

A third driver had been behind one of the GMCs and swerved to avoid it. His 2018 Cadillac XT5 ended up in the ditch beside the eastbound lanes. The Delevan man was not hurt.

U.S. 14 was closed for nearly 3.5 hours while crews worked the scene. It reopened around 10 a.m.

