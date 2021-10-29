One of 2 killed in Sauk Co. crash was Baraboo student, others injured

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people died and three were injured Friday morning in a crash in Sauk County, which the Baraboo School District stated involved current and former students.

In a Facebook post on the district’s page, Superintendent Dr. Rainey L. Briggs shared that one student had died in the crash. Two current students and one former student were also seriously injured in the crash.

A fifth person, who was not enrolled in any Baraboo schools, was also in the vehicle.

“Our hearts are heavy with this devastating news, and we know the only way we will cope with this grief is to be together,” Briggs said.

Baraboo High School’s stadium will be open Sunday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. to all students and families to gather for support. Student Services Staff and members of the Baraboo faith community will also be there to provide grief counseling.

The Sauk County Department of Health and Human Services and the School District of Baraboo Student Services Staff will also provide grief counseling and other support services Monday.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, officers received reports of a single-vehicle crash around 10:40 a.m. Friday on County Road A, south of the intersection with Side Road in the Township of Fairfield.

Deputies report that a vehicle had driven off the roadway and struck a tree on the east side of the road, severely damaging the car.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle had died and four other people needed to be extricated from the vehicle. Once first responders extricated the passengers, a second occupant had died of their injuries and officials pronounced them dead at the scene.

A Med-Flight took a third occupant to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and two more occupants were taken to a hospital, as well.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister stated the vehicle was driving north on County Road A when the driver lost control. When they attempted to regain control, the vehicle spun into a ditch and struck a tree on the driver’s side.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

The Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo EMS, Dells-Delton EMS, Reedsburg EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Baraboo Police Department, UW Med-Flight and Bill’s Towing all assisted with the crash.

