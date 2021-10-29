Rain Ending on a Breezy Friday; Mild & Sunny this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers come to an end on Friday as low-pressure pulls away to the East. Showers will be spotty for the morning up until lunchtime. The best chance for additional showers is East of Madison towards Lake Michigan. Clouds remain overhead today - keeping highs in the mid 50s. Northerly winds could gust upwards of 30mph.

After a night spent in the mid 40s, sunshine mixes with cloud cover for Saturday. Highs make it into the upper 50s - with some places making a run towards 60°. Sunshine continues into Halloween albeit cooler. Highs will top out in the lower 50s. However, an extra layer is a good idea for trick-or-treaters.

A cold snap is expected next week as cooler air dives in from the North. Highs will reach into the lower and mid 40s each day. Morning lows will dive into the 20s.

