Advertisement

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the...
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J. The rapper has been arrested in New York on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York City on federal drug charges, an FBI spokesperson said Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, where the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival is taking place, FBI spokesperson Amy Thoreson said.

Details of the charges against Maxwell were not immediately released. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Friday.

A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell.

Maxwell, 30, rose to prominence after his debut single “Trap Queen” reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

He has had other brushes with the law, including a 2019 arrest in Las Vegas for allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel-casino. He was previously arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was drag racing on a New York City highway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year

Latest News

Firefighters respond to Dane Co. crash on Oct. 28, 2021.
Truck breaks to pieces in Dane Co. crash
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M
Victoria Triece claims her online adult career is the reason the principal of her sons’ school...
Fla. mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of Only Fans page, sues for $1M
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’
A TV news crew tapes a report at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M....
Baldwin shooting highlights risks of rushed film production