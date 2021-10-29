Advertisement

Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on in Newark, N.J.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York City on federal drug charges.

An FBI spokesperson the rapper was arrested Thursday at Citi Field. Details of the charges against him were not immediately released. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Friday.

Fetty Wap’s real name is Willie Maxwell. A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell.

Maxwell rose to prominence after his debut single “Trap Queen” reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck
Sean Leavy
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the...
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime
In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door...
Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant....
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say