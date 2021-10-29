Advertisement

Remembering Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze, five year anniversary of death

The man accused of killing the deputy was charged with 31 different counts: including first...
The man accused of killing the deputy was charged with 31 different counts: including first degree intentional homicide.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Today marks the 5th anniversary of the death of Rusk County deputy Dan Glaze who was killed in line of duty.

Dan Glaze was killed on Oct. 29, 2016.

The man accused of killing Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze, 44-year-old Doug Nitek, was charged with 31 different counts: including first degree intentional homicide in Rusk County Court.

Nitek was accused of shooting and killing Glaze back in Oct. of 2016. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said Glaze responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a field south of Ladysmith. The field was near Nitek’s home. When officers arrived, they found Glaze had been shot to death in his squad car. That’s when investigators say Nitek left the scene; officers searched for him through the night. The manhunt ended the next morning after Nitek surrendered.

Nitek was sentenced to life in prison.

New plaque honors fallen Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office remembers Dan Glaze, three year anniversary of death
Man convicted of killing Rusk Co. deputy sentenced to life in prison
NEW INFORMATION: Man charged in death of Rusk Co. deputy

