Tonyan tears ACL, out for season

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers thrilling win over the Cardinals on Thursday night came with brutal injury news, as tight end Robert Tonyan tore his ACL in the third quarter and will miss the rest of the season. Tonyan’s agent tweeted the news after an MRI Friday morning.

Tonyan suffered the injury on a 32-yard catch where his knee buckled while being tackled. After tying the franchise record for touchdown catches in a season last year (11), the Indiana State product was off to a slower start statistically this season, but was still without question the team’s top receiving threat at tight end.

The Packers may look to second-year player Josiah Deguara to fill part of Tonyan’s role in his absence.

Tonyan is the second Packer to have an ACL tear confirmed in a matter of hours, rookie running back Kylin Hill blew his knee out on a kick return against Arizona as well.

